MP WARNS OF CONTRACT TERMINATION

Following his announcement on the building of 2,500 houses at Duran Farm outside of Port Moresby starting this year, Housing Minister Hon. Dr Kobby Bomareo urged the companies to deliver quality work as per schedule.

He warned that incompetency will result in premature termination of their contracts.



“My team will be visiting and reviewing all work done by the companies on a regular basis. If work is slow and not up to standard, your contracts will be terminated forthwith,” Minister Bomareo warned the companies.

Under the leadership of Minister Bomareo, the National Housing Corporation has seen drastic management and administration reforms simultaneously boosting the capacity of the only government housing estate.



Minister Bomareo assured the government and all stakeholders concerned that the 2,500 new houses will be built and occupied by hardworking public servants.

He further affirms that the Marape-Rosso government is committed to roll similar housing projects throughout the country starting in the nation’s capital.