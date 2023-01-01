NRI NATIONAL SECURITY SEMINAR

The National Research Institute will be having a two-days National Security Seminar starting tomorrow 13th and 14th of April 2023 at the PNGNRI conference centre in Port Moresby.

The Seminar Series is about bringing together different voices to share their experience to bridge the gap between government policies, its implementation and key challenges and the opportunities.

The National Security Seminar will involve officials from disciplinary forces, food and bio security agencies, the hazards management and emergency services, border control and human services and environment and the climate change to address the concept of national security that transcends outside with many threats and opportunities.

This is the fifth seminar of the PNGNRI Chairman’s Seminar Series, which provides a platform to inform and update on the work done so far by relevant government departments and agencies; and on collaboration and policy issues to inform the government.

The NRI Council plans to bring this program to the provinces so that those government officials, industry and commerce and the society knows what is happening as well as contribute to the policy formulation process.

Meanwhile, PNGNRI acknowledged the supporters and sponsors such as PNG Power, MRDC, Department of Higher Education Research Science and Technology, Fresh Produce Development Agency, Zenag Chicken, Lae Biscuit Co Ltd and the government of PNG through NRI.