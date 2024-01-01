2024 NATIONAL CENSUS TO BE DONE IMMEDIATELY

Since 2010 there has been no proper census carried out in the country to find out the actual population figure hence the Prime Minister James Marape has instructed the new Administrative Services Minister Richard Masere to promptly commence the groundwork for the 2024 National Census.

“I have directed Minister Masere to collaborate with the National Statistical Office, in coordination with all provincial administrations, to initiate preparations for a comprehensive head count,” Prime Minister Marape said.

“We will be mobilizing unemployed youth of our country for this major task over the next six months.

“By the end of this year, at the earliest by September 16, there must be preliminary data reflecting the actual population of our country.”

Prime Minister Marape stated that, the 2024 National Census will align with the Common Roll Update, laying the foundation for the 2027 National Election.

He further clarify the misconception of the new ministry under Minister Masere by stating that, Minister Masere is assisting him and is in charge of the National Statistical Office and the National Identification Office, while key constitutional offices report to him.

“Minister Masere – assisting me on key constitutional offices – will ensure that work programmes of key constitutional offices like Ombudsman Commission, Electoral Commission and Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) are given the necessary support,” Prime Minister said.