LIEUTENANT COLONEL VAVAR VISITS LAE

By Bradley Mariori

Task Force Resolve Element 2024 Commander, Lieutenant Douglas Vavar has visited the Lae Force Element aimed at enhancing collaborative security efforts.

In his two-day visits conducted last Friday, the purpose was to fortify the joint efforts of the Papua New Guinea Defence Force (PNGDF) under Task Force Resolve 2024, the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC), and the Papua New Guinea Correctional Service (PNGCS) in ensuring order and security in the city.

Lieutenant Colonel Vavar’s itinerary included not only military inspections but also courtesy visits to key government installations, critical national infrastructure, and essential stakeholders.

This approach underscores the Task Force’s commitment not only to “aiding civil authority” but also to building strong connections within the community and across various sectors.

The primary focus of the Commander’s visit was to personally engage with the Lae Force Elements and observe their conduct as they collaborate with the RPNGC and PNGCS.

Lieutenant Colonel Vavar emphasized the significance of collaboration, pointing out the synergies between the PNGDF, RPNGC, and PNGCS.

The objective is to create a unified front, ensuring that security forces work seamlessly together to address and mitigate potential threats to the city’s order and well-being.

The collaborative efforts extend to vigilant patrols navigating the city persistently, providing citizens with a sense of security as they go about their daily activities without fear of disruption.

The Lae-based Force Element, along with their counterparts from the RPNGC and PNGCS, remains committed to safeguarding the community.

Expressing gratitude for the dedication and hard work exhibited by the forces, Lieutenant Colonel Vavar acknowledged the challenges they face in maintaining order and security.

He assured them of Task Force Resolve 2024’s unwavering support and commitment to providing the necessary resources to enhance their capabilities further.

This visit exemplifies the holistic approach undertaken by Task Force Resolve 2024, recognizing that security is a collective effort involving all stakeholders, not solely the responsibility of the military.

By fostering strong partnerships and maintaining a visible presence, the Task Force aims to instill confidence among the citizens of Lae and ensure that the city remains a safe and thriving community.

As Task Force Resolve 2024 continues its mission, Lieutenant Colonel Douglas Vavar’s visit to the Lae Force Elements serves as a symbol of the ongoing dedication to collaborative security measures, reinforcing the bond between the military, law enforcement, and correctional services in the shared commitment to safeguarding the well-being of the people of Papua New Guinea.