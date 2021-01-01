2021 PNG Mining and Petroleum Conference Underway

The 2021 PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum Conference started this morning, themed: ‘Resource Industry- Making It Work For PNG’.

In his opening remarks, PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum President, Anthony Smare said there is considerable uncertainty at present due to ongoing concerns regarding the policy climate generally and the potentials impacts of COVID-19 and Climate Change.

“Some assurance on the part of Government of a more stable regulatory and fiscal regime can hopefully lead to a renewal of investor interest in mining and petroleum activities,” said Smare.

Delivering the keynote address was Prime Minister, James Marape, who highlighted that PNG remains open to business and his Government stands ready to support the resource sector in efforts to maintain the focus on unlocking the country’s resources and venturing into partnerships.

He added that Kumul Petroleum and Kumul Minerals will ensure that there is a continuation of government participation in resource projects.

PM Marape said the government continues to maintain emphasis on downstream processing, particularly forestry, fisheries, agriculture and other resources.

Other program speakers for this event includes representatives of Newcrest, Ok Tedi Mining Limited, Harmony Gold, Ramu Nico, K92, ExxonMobil PNG and Santos, providing updates on the current performance of PNG’s Prime Resource projects which include the PNG LNG Project, the Ok Tedi Mine, Lihir and Ramu Nico, and also present their outlook for 2022 and beyond in relation to their projects in PNG.

PNGCMP President, Anthony Smare said, these projects must also contend with risks created by Covid-19, while coping with heightened society expectations of improved benefit flows to the National Government and to local and regional communities.

The 2021 PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum Conference and Exhibition will continue today (December 1) and end tomorrow (December 2).

This year’s conference is being held in two locations in person at the Hilton Hotel, Port Moresby and virtually at the Hilton Hotel Brisbane.