PNG-AUSTRALIA 2023 CLIMATE CHANGE DIALOGUE HOSTED

Officials from Papua New Guinea and Australia held the annual PNG-Australia Annual Climate Change Dialogue in Port Moresby. The dialogue was held to advance priority actions under the PNG-Australia bilateral partnership.

The dialogue is also a first commitment under the PNG-Australia-Climate Change Action Plan a joint Ministerial Agreement between PNG and Australia signed in May 2018 for both countries to work together to address climate change in PNG and in the region.

The one-day dialogue was led by Special Climate Envoy Mr Ruel Yamuna and Climate Change Ambassador for Australia, Ms Kristin Tilley, setting key priorities for both countries.

Key priorities from the dialogue includes; Advancing PNG-Australia Climate Change Action Plan for the next five years, climate finance, carbon market participation, international climate partnerships and additional collaboration.

Under climate finance, Australia in consultation with PNG stakeholders, will finalize the design of a Climate Finance Resource and Strategic Taskforce to assist PNG to strengthen its system to access climate finance, support development of financial proposals in line with the country’s climate action plans.

Climate Change and Development authority’s (CCDA) Acting Managing Director William Lakain expressed the dialogue as a key step forward in advancing priority actions on climate change between PNG and Australia.

He thanked PNG’s Special Climate Envoy Mr. Ruel Yamuna and the Australia’s Ambassador for Climate Change Ms Kristin Tilley for leading the fruitful dialogue and also thanked the officials from both countries for their participation.