8TH BPSPNG CONFERENCE CONCLUDES AFTER 3 DAYS OF INSIGHTFUL DISCUSSIONS

Over 200 participants, including pharmacists, pharmacy assistants, technicians, and healthcare workers from various sectors across the country have attended the 8th Biennial Conference of the Pharmaceutical Society of Papua New (PSPNG) in Port Moresby recently.

This year’s conference was held under the theme “Strengthening the Pillars of Pharmacy: Collaboration,

Technology, and Community Health”, emphasizing the crucial role of pharmacy in fostering innovation and improving public health outcomes in Papua New Guinea.

The three-day event, which began on 22 October, highlighted the importance of regional collaboration, advancements in pharmaceutical education and the integration of technology into healthcare. Notable sessions covered topics such as antimicrobial resistance, pharmaceutical workforce development, and the application of ICT in managing medical supplies.

Pharmaceutical Society President, Mr. Omega Manua, expressed his gratitude to all participants and sponsors, noting, “This year’s conference demonstrated the incredible potential of partnerships and innovation in driving the development of our pharmacy profession and improving healthcare delivery to our communities.”

The conference has reaffirmed the PSPNG’s commitment to strengthening the healthcare system in PNG through continuous learning, collaboration, and the effective use of technology.

City Pharmacy, the Gold Sponsor of the event, played a key role in supporting the conference’s vision, helping to bring together industry leaders, government officials, and academics to explore how collaboration and technology can shape the future of pharmacy in PNG.