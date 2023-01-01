UPDATE ON HEART CENTRE

By Samantha Solomon



In a recent gathering, Chief Executive Officer for Port Moresby General Hospital Dr Paki Molumi said, a total of 17.6 million kina has been diverted to the establishment of a new Cardiac unit.



This is part of the 50 million kina commitment that Kumul Petroleum holdings has made, to help the hospital and the people of this country.





Dr Paki Molumi said, it would have cost the citizens a lot of money to go abroad to get such services, but with the help of the government and Kumul Petroleum Holdings it will now serve the people.



The Memorandum of Understanding was signed in 2019 and the commitment made my KPH was for them to give K50 million.





As highlighted by the head of Cardiac Unit Dr Boko, more people are waiting to be checked apart from the 800 patients that have been checked.





According to Dr Molumi, the next step they will take is to build a heart surgery theatre in the near future.