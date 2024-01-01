PEPSI ANNOUNCES 32 LUCKY WINNERS

One of the lucky winner in Port Moresby.

By Lorraine Jimal

With the festive season fast approaching the Pepsi has announced its 32 lucky winners for its Thirsty for Merch National Consumer Promotion in Port Moresby today.

This promotion is a giveaway opportunity for its customers to win their own Merch Pack this Christmas.

The lucky winners each won K2,500 worth of prizes comprising of merchandise including jackets, cool sunnies, Bluetooth speakers. Each merch pack contains 17 items.

National Marketing Manager for Pacific Industries Nathaniel Lepani said, since the launching of the promotion the feedback form consumers has been great.

“It has been a fantastic response from the market I think resonating with Papua New Guinea aas a whole is that a lot of consumers in the market are seen the influences that we have engages as part of this we very happy to have bird of paradise Miss. PNG Tyla here as well for its firs draw in Port Moresby where we going to draw 32 winners.” he said.

Mr. Nathaniel added, “With our teaser campaign kicking off in October with the involvement of some great PNG local talent and influencers, we really saw a growing excitement in the market and from the public waiting for bated breath to see what exactly was the something big Pepsi was building up towards.”

He said this was a nationwide promotion with total of 50 winners, 32 in Port Moresby additional 8 in Hagen, 2 in Goroka, 6 in Kokopo and 2 in Madang.

This promotion not only offers prizes but also fosters community engagement.

“As part of this campaign we really seen and resonate with a lot of Papua New Guinea public they really enjoying it and they loved it and love the local content and we are super happy about that.” Mr. Lapani said.

Winners will be announced every two weeks after this initial draw, there are four more draws to be announced in the coming weeks.

The promotion was launched in October 14 2024 and will run for nine weeks, to enter the draw buy two cans of Pepsi products and enter the draw to win.