KARARATA VILLAGE CALLS FOR GOVERNMENT SUPPORT

By Mimi Pio, Popondetta

The Balsa Tree Nursery Project in Kararata Village in Popondetta Open Electorate in Oro Province, have faced challenges and calls for government’s support.

Launched earlier this year, the nursery has made significant progress, successfully nurturing over seedlings under close supervision. However, the project currently faces challenges due to material shortages, particularly of poly bags, shade cloths and other essential materials needed to nurture additional seedlings and expand the nursery.

The project chairman, Honestmas Konja, who is also the landowner of the project site, initiated the project with an investment of K60,000.

He stressed on the urgent need for government support to ensure the nursery’s growth.

Konja said, “We have laid the foundation and allocated land for the nursery, but without further funding, the project’s growth will be hindered.”

He added, “Our long-term goal is to establish a mill for processing balsa wood right here in the province.”

A volunteer at the project site, Konja Dean, highlighted the importance of government intervention, stating that the initiative has the potential to benefit not only the community and youth of Kararata Village but also the entire Oro Province.

Dean explained that, with the rising concerns over law and order issues in the province, initiatives like this play a crucial role in engaging local youths and keeping them away from unlawful activities.

“We need government support to scale this project, especially with the provision of poly bags and funding for the overall setup and expansion of the nursery,” Dean said.

While staff from the Department of Agriculture and Livestock (DAL) and Forestry often visit the nursery, project leaders stress that additional funding is essential for further progress. The Balsa nursery holds promise for supplying balsa tree seedlings to local farmers and fostering economic growth in the province.