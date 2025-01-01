WOMAN KILLED IN NCD

By James Guken

A woman was kidnapped, raped and murdered at her residence in Watermark Estate, Port Moresby by more then twenty men over the weekend.

According to a police report from Central and National Capital District Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police Benjamin Turi, more than twenty armed men walked into Watermark Estate in Port Moresby.

He said the suspects tied up the guards, kidnapped the woman, raped her, mutilated her genital area and murdered her around 2 am in the morning.

Commander Turi stated that, police were alerted by the guards, after they were untied.

Police responded but were late to save the victim.

Turi condemned the act stating he will make sure those involved face the law.

He further called on all witnesses, to come forward and assist the police to fast track the investigation.

He also said, settlers squatting in the Baruni area have been engaged in criminal activities and robbing innocent people for far too long.

Commander Turi said, these people must be evicted.

He now call for the landowner of that area go see him as soon as possible.