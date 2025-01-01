FACEBOOK & TIKTOK TO SHUT DOWN COMPLETELY IF CYBER ATTACK CONTINUES

Prime Minister James Marape said the government will be forced to shut down Facebook and Tik Tok altogether if cyber-attacks continue.

Marape condemned the social media attack on Miss Papua New Guinea May Torovi Hasola in the strongest terms, and called on Papua New Guinean users of social media to use these platforms responsibly.

Prime Minister James Marape directed the Police and Department of Communications & Information Technology to immediately investigate and arrest the offenders.

“But let me assure the public that word is now out for the police and ICT to track these offenders down, have them arrested, and criminally charged and prosecuted. I expect a report to me by Monday next week,” said PM Marape.

Prime Minister Marape also issued a public apology to Miss Hasola, her parents, and the people of Bougainville for the distress these derogatory comments have caused.

“As a father of girls and the symbolic father to all daughters all daughters of PNG, I am aggrieved to read these highly inflammatory and Page 2 of 2 derogatory remarks, and strongly condemn these cyber-attacks against Hasola.” Marape said.

Prime Minister Marape said that Miss Hasola has done a wonderful job representing Papua New Guinea at the Miss Pacific pageant.

“On behalf of the people of Papua New Guinea, I want to sincerely apologise to Ms Hasola, her parents, and the people of Bougainville for the distress these unwarranted attacks have caused them,” PM Marape said.

Prime Minister also sent a letter to the agencies this morning instructing an immediate joint investigation into the incident, while calling on ICT department and police to work together to strengthen cyber-attacks on young women which have become prevalent recently.

The Prime Minister said as the ICT department is currently working on identifying and registering users in PNG in order to implement better regulation of social media in the country.