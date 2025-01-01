PM CONDEMNS HEINOUS CRIME IN BARUNI, SUPPORTS EVICTIONS OF CRIMINAL HAVENS

The Prime Minister described the act as “inhumane, barbaric, and utterly unacceptable in our society.”

“I am deeply shocked and outraged by this despicable crime. No woman, no child, and no citizen of this country should ever have to endure such horrifying violence. This is not just an attack on one individual; it is an attack on our collective sense of humanity and justice,” Prime Minister Marape said.

While condemning the brutal rape and murder of a woman at Watermark Estate in Baruni, Prime Minister James Marape has reiterated the government’s unwavering support for the eviction of illegal settlements that have become safe havens for criminals.

He said certain areas have become breeding grounds for criminal elements who terrorise innocent people, businesses, and communities for too long and this has to stop.

Marape stressed that evictions will be carried out in an orderly and lawful manner, with government agencies ensuring that those displaced are given proper support to relocate to designated areas.

He commended the National Capital District Commission (NCDC) for its ongoing efforts to dismantle these settlements, emphasising that law and order must be upheld in all communities.

“I fully support the efforts by Governor Powes Parkop and the NCDC authorities to remove illegal settlements that harbor criminal activities. We cannot allow law-abiding citizens and businesses to live in fear,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also issued a strong and direct warning to those involved in this crime and all other criminal activities in the country.

“My government has already begun investing in boosting police resources, increasing manpower, and improving law enforcement capabilities. We will not rest until every Papua New Guinean feels safe in their own country. Every woman, every child, and every citizen deserve to live in a society free from fear and violence.”

Prime Minister Marape extended his deepest condolences to the family of the victim and assured them that the government stands with them in their time of grief.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family. No words can undo the pain they are experiencing, but I assure them that justice will be done.” Prime Minister Marape said.