WIGMEN NAMED A SQUAD MIX OF EXPERIENCED AND YOUNG TALENTS FOR 2025 PNGNRLC SEASON

Picture Supplied
By Parker Tambua
Two-time premiership-winning halves Tony Wemin and Solomon Pokare headlines the Hela Wigmen’s 35-man squad for the 2025 Papua New Guinea National Rugby League Competition (PNGNRLC) season.
Club Chief Executive Officer Patrick Talu when announcing the team this week, said an intensive 10 weeks of preseason had been completed before naming the squad.
Veteran hooker Woods Kawage completes the spine as he was also named in the team. Other experienced players named in the squad are former PNG Hunters forward Casey Dickson, veteran front-rowers Manu Kame and Steven Yei.
“The club is all about finding talents and nurturing them to be elite players and final contenders bringing the best within them to reach their full potential,” Talu said.
”Wigmen prides itself in exporting talents to PNG Hunters and overseas contracts. With the grand final loss last year against Mt Hagen Eagles, we are motivated to go one better this year.
” We have retained most of the playing squad from last year with few inclusions to add depth to our roster.”
Mr, Talu made special mention of players who were elevated from the development squad last year including Semion John, Joel Tadape, Komi Toliman, and Steven Kombane who have shown outstanding progress and are ready to take on the rigors of top-level competition.
Wigmen 35-man squad:
1.Kaupa Sipa
2.Stafford John
3. Norman Brown
4. Siki Konden
5. Micheal Philimps
6. Komi Toliman
7. McWin Worinu
8. Joel Tandape
9. Terence Wemin
10.Lote Kuman
11.Tony Wemin
12.Solomon Pokare
13.Simon Arana
14.Woods Kawage
15.Job Kar
16.Manu Kame
17.Bradley Michael
18.Casey Dickson
19.Steven Yei
20.Ramsy Hondole
21.Phil Awoda
22.Steven Kombane
23.Menso Laki
24.Christopher Taria
25.Ruben Yawas
26.Messach Wallen
27.Simeon John
28.Francis Takai
29.Kopu Piju
30.Gabriel Olam
31.Nigel Nenta
32.Shalom Bawa
33.Christopher Culligan
34.Bossy Alua
35.Quipa Namane