WIGMEN NAMED A SQUAD MIX OF EXPERIENCED AND YOUNG TALENTS FOR 2025 PNGNRLC SEASON

Picture Supplied

By Parker Tambua

Two-time premiership-winning halves Tony Wemin and Solomon Pokare headlines the Hela Wigmen’s 35-man squad for the 2025 Papua New Guinea National Rugby League Competition (PNGNRLC) season.

Club Chief Executive Officer Patrick Talu when announcing the team this week, said an intensive 10 weeks of preseason had been completed before naming the squad.

Veteran hooker Woods Kawage completes the spine as he was also named in the team. Other experienced players named in the squad are former PNG Hunters forward Casey Dickson, veteran front-rowers Manu Kame and Steven Yei.

“The club is all about finding talents and nurturing them to be elite players and final contenders bringing the best within them to reach their full potential,” Talu said.

”Wigmen prides itself in exporting talents to PNG Hunters and overseas contracts. With the grand final loss last year against Mt Hagen Eagles, we are motivated to go one better this year.

” We have retained most of the playing squad from last year with few inclusions to add depth to our roster.”

Mr, Talu made special mention of players who were elevated from the development squad last year including Semion John, Joel Tadape, Komi Toliman, and Steven Kombane who have shown outstanding progress and are ready to take on the rigors of top-level competition.

Wigmen 35-man squad:

1.Kaupa Sipa

2.Stafford John

3. Norman Brown

4. Siki Konden

5. Micheal Philimps

6. Komi Toliman

7. McWin Worinu

8. Joel Tandape

9. Terence Wemin

10.Lote Kuman

11.Tony Wemin

12.Solomon Pokare

13.Simon Arana

14.Woods Kawage

15.Job Kar

16.Manu Kame

17.Bradley Michael

18.Casey Dickson

19.Steven Yei

20.Ramsy Hondole

21.Phil Awoda

22.Steven Kombane

23.Menso Laki

24.Christopher Taria

25.Ruben Yawas

26.Messach Wallen

27.Simeon John

28.Francis Takai

29.Kopu Piju

30.Gabriel Olam

31.Nigel Nenta

32.Shalom Bawa

33.Christopher Culligan

34.Bossy Alua

35.Quipa Namane