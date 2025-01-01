WANTED SOLDIER ARRESTED

By Thelma Allingham

The soldier wanted by police for the alleged killing of his partner last month has been arrested by police in Wewak, East Sepik Province this morning.

East Sepik Provincial Police Commander, Superintendent Christopher Tamari, confirmed that Private Mileng Kapli was apprehended at Dagua Market with the help of the general public.

Kapli was wanted for the alleged brutal murder of his partner, Lina Numbalihi at PNGDF’s Murray Barracks in Port Moresby last month.

Tamari said that the wanted soldier is now in police custody at the Wewak Police Station and will soon be transferred to Port Moresby.

The arrest was made by Yangoru Police Station Commander, Sergeant James Sengi.

Kapli will be flown to the nation’s capital, where he is expected to face further questioning and charges.

Meanwhile the funeral and burial of late Lina Numbalihi were held last week.