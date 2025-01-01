CPL TO CONSTRUCT NEW PHARMACY AND BON CAFÉ

City Pharmacy Limited (CPL), has partnered with the United Church Urban Region Office (UCURO), Motu Koita Assembly (MKA), and the National Capital District Provincial Health Authority (NCDPHA) to establish new City Pharmacy and Bon Café within Metoreia Health Centre premises in the National Capital District.

The partnership was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that outlines the construction of the new pharmacy.

Bishop of the United Church Urban Region Rev. Jacob Kila Harry, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, emphasizing that the new facility will significantly benefit the Metoreia community by providing essential healthcare services and a welcoming space for social interaction.

Motu Koita Assembly Chairman Dadi Toka Jnr, thanked CPL, UCURO and NCDPHA stating that the MKA administration is committed to deliver health services to the Motu Koita people.

Acting CEO of NCDPHA Dr. Robin Oge expressed gratitude to all stakeholders involved in the project highlighting CPL’s involvement helps bridge the gap in accessibility to medicinal drugs and accessories, which the NCDPHA system alone cannot fully address.

Executive Director of CPL Mr. Kee Lim, said the partnership, will enhance healthcare, access to pharmacy and convenience for the local community.

“This initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to making healthcare more accessible to everyone. It will make a significant impact on the health and well-being of individuals and communities in the surrounding area. When people are healthy, it positively affects families, education, and the future of children, everything comes together.

We are grateful for the support and collaboration from our partners at UCURO, MKA, and NCDPHA in bringing this project to life.” Mr. Lim said.