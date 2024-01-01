WEWAK STRENGTHEN TIES WITH JAPAN

Wewak MP Stanley Muts Samban (left) being greeted by the Japanese Ambassador to PNG His Excelleny Nobuyuki Wantanabe at the Japanese Embassy in Port Moresby.

Wewak MP Stanley Muts Samban is optimistic to foster strong diplomatic relationship with Japan after he was invited by the Japanese Ambassador to Papua New Guinea His Excellency Nobuyuki Wantanabe to his residence in Port Moresby recently.

The Social Democratic Party parliamentary member discussed about the tourism potential for Japanese tourists to visit Wewak.

Other important agendas discussed focused on education, health, sports, agriculture, fisheries and cultural and student exchange programs.

Mr. Wantanabe was pleased and made a special mention to how the people of Wewak welcomed and show great respect to the late Prime Minister of Japan Shinso Abe.

Mr. Wantanabe is committed to continue this dialogue and the important matters discussed and further perused on a diplomatic level accordingly.

