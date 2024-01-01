MP URGES SUPPORTERS TO REMAIN CALM

Lagaip MP Aimos Akem (right) with Wau-Waria Open MP Marsh Narewec recently.

Lagaip MP Aimos Akem has urged his supporters to respect the rule of law during his election petition trial which commenced in Port Moresby early this week.

“This notice serves to inform you all my people of Lagaip that the Election petition case between me and the former MP (EP01/24) is ongoing,” Akem said.

He mentioned that the Presiding Judge had set dates from 7th October to 21st October as the trial dates and the second mention will be heard this morning (Wednesday 9th October) at the Waigani National Court.

“I now appeal to all my supporters and the supporters of the petitioner plus the entire people of Lagaip to stay calm and focus on your daily lives as election court processes and hearings are normal in a vibrant democracy like ours so let’s all respect court processes and stay calm,” Akem said.

He highlighted that he was compelled to publicly issued this notice because few of his supporters and people were using fake accounts on social media to tarnish his leadership and also that of the former MP.

The first term MP urged his supporters to refrain from writing, commenting and posting anything regarding this court case on Facebook or any social media platforms.

“We all can play politics in 2027 which is the right time. I can be challenged well in 2027 or in a competent like one going on now. Social media and street preaches will only give you temporary glory and get nothing. Respect yourselves and stay humble,” Akem concluded.