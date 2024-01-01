TRADITIONAL SALT FESTIVAL TO BE HELD IN DECEMBER

The second Pilkambi Traditional Salt Festival in Lagaip District in Enga Province is set to commence towards the end of this year.

Chairman Tony Sulupin said it will be a much bigger show that will be held from December 5th to 6th.

The festival will demonstrate and explain how the salt was made along with the trade routes that began from the coast and ended in the Western end of Enga.

The traditional salt as a natural treasure for the villages in the Lagaip and nearby Wabag Districts.

The ancestors are well known for producing salt and use for trading and hikers in the past until modernization has brought western goods thus traditional salt was gradually replaced by modern processed salts.

Apart from traditional salt were drums, crude oil, feathers, stone axes among others were used to trade in the past.

The Pilikambi LLG is one of the three constituents of the newly Lagaip District in Enga Province.