WATER FOR WAMPAR LLG

Nasuapum Primary School and its surrounding villages in the Wampar LLG, Morobe Province have been suffering from lack of clean water for the past four decades since Papua New Guinea gained independence in 1975.

The groundbreaking ceremony of the water project took place earlier this week, the first of its kind in Wampar LLG, that will not only provide access to clean water for Nasuapum Primary School and Nasuapum Village but will also benefit other villages in the area.

The water service is expected to last for over 50 years, ensuring a sustainable solution to the long-standing water crisis.

This followed the Huon Gulf District Development Authority’s (DDA) approval of a substantial amount of K1 Million for Water and Sanitation Projects for Schools and Villages across Huon Gulf.

This funding will ensure that more schools and villages in the district have access to clean water in the future.

Wampar was chosen as the location for this crucial project due to its history of water scarcity since the establishment of the villages.

The pilot projects for the water and sanitation program will focus on Nasuapum Primary School in Ward 16 and Bobong Elementary School in Ward 18.

With a total of K10 Million already submitted to the National Planning, additional funding is expected to be granted under the Water and Sanitation (WASH) program for the continuous development of this project.

The water crisis in Nasuapum Primary School and its surrounding villages has had a severe impact on the daily lives of the residents. Lack of access to clean water has affected the health and wellbeing of the community, especially the children attending the school. With the implementation of this water project, the community will finally have access to safe and clean water, leading to improved health, hygiene, and overall quality of life.