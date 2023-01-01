WAPENAMANDA TO ROLL OUT NATIONAL IDENTIFICATION (NID) PROJECT

By Mortimer Yangharry

The Wapenamanda District Development Authority (WDDA) will exclusively roll out the National Identification (NID) Program as formal identification of citizens has now become a compulsory requirement.

Wapenamanda Open MP and Vice Minister for Works and Highways Hon.Miki Kaeok has realized the hardship people encounter when asked of an official and valid form of identification when trying to access services in both the public and private sectors.

Vice Minister Kaeok reiterated that being formally registered and issued with a valid NID card has now become a requirement and necessity all citizens must possess as it tremendously assists in lodging job applications, overseas labour schemes, medical clearance, passport/visa applications and other important processes and procedures.

Kaeok, who is also the Chairman of the WDDA, wants to ensure his people are formally registered and the total population census updated so the government can adequately plan for the people accordingly.

WDDA will enter into a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the Papua New Guinea Civil and Identity Registy (PNGCIR) to officially formalise this strategic arrangement.

Wapenamanda will become the second district in Enga Province to partner with PNGCIR to exclusively implement this vital service throughout the district

