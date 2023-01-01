BPNG WARNS AGAINST SCAMS

The Bank of Papua New Guinea strongly advises the public against putting money into fast money schemes that continue to operate in the country, as they risk losing their hard-earned cash.

This was the statement by the central bank with the rise of fast money schemes in the country.

The bank warns that citizens should ensure they have fair knowledge and understanding of the products, and services being promoted to them, the party doing the promotion, how registration works and what are the terms and conditions included before getting into any deals.

The public should be wary of;

Crypto currency Trading agents

Circulation letters requesting transfer of millions of dollars

Electronic mails claiming you have won millions through a lottery

Mobile phone messages claiming you have won prizes from promotions

Promises of online transfers to your account upon provision of upfront payments

Individuals or entities collecting money with promises to return with interest

Letters using BPNG letter head and forged signature of the BPNG Governor and other heads of Government Department claiming to transfer funds upon upfront payments

Use of marketing networks to promote discount of services like hotels, airfares and hire cars for members after paying membership fees, and

Unknown persons impersonating or pretending to be the Governor of BPNG or senior management sending emails and texts to contact or meet on various matters.

BPNG further noted that according to the Banks & Financial Institutions Act 2000 and the Savings and Loan Society Act 2015, only licensed banks, financial institutions and savings and loans societies are allowed to accept deposits from the public, namely:

Licensed Commercial Banks

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (PNG) Limited

BSP Financial Group Limited

Kina Securities Limited

Westpac Bank (PNG) Limited

Licensed Financial Institutions

BSP Financial PNG Limited

Credit Corporation Finance Limited

Finance Corporation Limited

First Investment Finance Limited

Handy Finance Limited

Heduru Moni (Moni Plus) Limited

Kada Poroman Microfinance Limited

Kwik Moni Limited

Nationwide Microbank Limited

Papua Finance Limited

People’s Micro Bank Limited

Resource and Investment Finance Limited

TISA Community Finance Limited

Women Micro Bank Limited

Licensed Savings and Loans Societies

Alekano Savings and Loan Society Limited

Air Niugini Savings and Loan Society Limited

CBO Savings and Loan Society Limited

East New Britain Savings and Loan Society Limited

Financial and Private Sector Savings and Loan Society Limited

Manus Savings and Loan Society Limited

Nasfund Contributors Savings and Loan Society Limited

Niu Ailan Savings and Loan Society Limited

Mining and Petroleum Savings and Loan Society Limited

Nambawan Savings and Loan Society Limited

PNG Power Savings and Loan Society Limited

PNG Ports Corporation Savings and Loan Society Limited

PNG Water board Staff Savings and Loan Society Limited

Post Telecommunications and Pangtel Savings and Loan Society Limited

Rural Development Bank Savings and Loan Society Limited

Teachers Savings and Loan Society Limited

The public is encouraged to report any schemers if they do not receive promised benefits or are being duped off their money to legal authorities, or demand their money back.