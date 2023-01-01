WAN SQUAD KEEN FOR WORLD HIP HOP DANCE CHAMPIONSHIP

Papua New Guinea’s sensational dance crew Wan Squad have touched down in Arizona, USA for the highly anticipated 2023 World Hip Hop Dance Championship.

The crew who will be representing PNG on an international stage departed from Port Moresby on Friday 28th of July, ready to showcase their vibrant dance style and cultural pride to the world.

As Wan Squad’s plane touched down in Phoenix, their arrival was met with warm welcomes and anticipation from fellow participants.

Wan Squad coach Pyan Ng said, “”we are incredibly proud to represent Papua New Guinea on an international stage. This championship means so much to us, and we are determined to showcase the vibrant spirit and talent of our country through dance. I’m very proud of the dedication and leadership shown by the boys to improve on last year’s result.”

Meanwhile, the crew has been sponsored by Mountain Dew as the driving force behind the squad’s seamless journey to the championship.