By Mortimer Yangharry

The Waipu Elementary School in the Wabag District of Enga Province will soon have a permanent double classroom building to cater for its growing population.

This vital infrastructural development will be made possible through a commitment made by the Tewae-Siassi Open MP Dr Kobby Bomareo, when he was the Vice Minister for National Planning and Monitoring last year.

Minister Bomareo advised that he would look into the commitment next month and make an official announcement thereafter.

The commitment was made when Wabag Open MP and Health Minister Dr Lino Tom visited Waipu village early last year to officially open the Waipu Ambum bailey bridge project.

Among other commitments made, was that of North Fly Open MP and Vice Minister for Mining and Border Issues James Donald who made a commitment of K200,000 on behalf of the People’s Reform Party (PRP) as the party founder and parliamentary leader.

Plans are in place to upgrade the status of the Waipu Elementary School into a primary school once the commitments are honoured, necessary infrastructural developments will take place as planned.