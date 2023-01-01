BPNG WARNS OF FALSE CLAIMS

In light of circulated information in regards to fast money schemes, the Bank of Papua New Guinea released a statement warning the public of false information.

Bank of Papua New Guinea makes it clear that information claiming that “BPNG is set to grant a financial trading license to Golden Sun PNG Limited” is false and misleading.

The Bank strongly informs the public that such claims is fraudulent and was never authorized by BPNG or the Acting Governor of BPNG, Elizabeth Genia.

Golden Sun PNG Limited was never licensed by the Central bank, hence it is not authorised to take deposits.

For extra precaution, the public is advised to use authorized financial institutions as published by the Bank of Papua New Guinea and media outlets.

Find publication on BPNG authorized financial institutions by this news media here.