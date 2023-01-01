Awareness Breaking News Business Finance Highlands Islands Life Momase News News Bulletin Papua New Guinea Southern

BPNG WARNS OF FALSE CLAIMS

by Natasha Ovoi0199

In light of circulated information in regards to fast money schemes, the Bank of Papua New Guinea released a statement warning the public of false information.    

Bank of Papua New Guinea makes it clear that information claiming that “BPNG is set to grant a financial trading license to Golden Sun PNG Limited” is false and misleading.

The Bank strongly informs the public that such claims is fraudulent and was never authorized by BPNG or the Acting Governor of BPNG, Elizabeth Genia. 

Golden Sun PNG Limited was never licensed by the Central bank, hence it is not authorised to take deposits. 

For extra precaution, the public is advised to use authorized financial institutions as published by the Bank of Papua New Guinea and media outlets.

Find publication on BPNG authorized financial institutions by this news media here.  

Related posts

UK Announces ‘UK Support Package’ to PNG

Jana Zoriry

Pioneer Weightlifter Pays Tribute to Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare

Sharlyne Eri

Chimbu farmers undergo online survey training

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!