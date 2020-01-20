Waghi Tumbe sign four Hunters

The Wahgi Tumbe franchise sponsored by the Jiwaka Provincial Government have signed on four players currently in the SP PNG Hunters squad for the 2020 season.

Joe Frank, Baundo Aba, Casey Dickson and Emmanuel Waine will now be playing for the Wahgi Tumbe side if they are not in the final lineup of the SP PNG Hunters team on scheduled matches.

The four players are from Jiwaka province where the Wahgi Tumbe team is from, their signatures were confirmed yesterday by the Chairman of the Wahgi Tumbe franchise Paul Tumun.

“On behalf of the Provincial Government and the people of Jiwaka, I would like to extend my appreciation to the four players for coming back to join the Wahgi Tumbe,” Tumun said

The four players are not new to the club with Joe Frank captaining the side last season along with Baundo Aba who was his teammate last year, Casey Dickson and Emanuel Waine are also former Wahgi Tumbe players, Casey was with the Snax Tigers last season and Emanuel Waine with Hela Wigmen.

Emmanuel Wanie expressed his gratitude and on behalf of the four players said it was good to be back in the Wahgi Tumbe team.

“Our careers started with the Wahgi Tube, we moved on to other teams but we are back and we are honored to serve the province, we are looking forward to the season,” Waine said

Because the four players are already contracted to the Hunters for this season, they will only be playing matches for the Wahgi Tumbe franchise when they are not selected in the team of the week for the Hunters.

Paul Tumun said there is an understanding with the SP PNG Hunters.

“It is allowed by the SP PNG Hunters coach for players who have been left out of the team of the week, to join their Digicel Cup franchise teams,” Tumun said

The chairman added that the players will be on the payroll of the Wahgi Tumbe side regardless they take the field or not on scheduled matches.

“The contracts signed today will see the players paid fortnightly regardless they play or not, they are playing for the Hunters but have the opportunity to travel to Jiwaka and train with the team and play for Wahgi Tumbe if they do not make the Hunters team of the week,” said Tumun.

