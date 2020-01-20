Veteran Nurses seek medical assistance

Two PNG veteran nurses who together have served the country for over five decades are now seeking medical assistance for dire health conditions.

A nurse for over 17 years with the Port Moresby General Hospital since the year 2002, Murupa Hailai, is now bedridden with Breast cancer-fighting for her life.

Representing her, was her husband, Conrad Retevire, who spoke of her dilemma and negligence by the department during her ailment.

He said Murupa, 55 years old, after being diagnosed with Breast Cancer, asked the management for a retrench but was denied one.

“Despite that, she kept on working in the hospital until she couldn’t walk or sit anymore”.

Working with the Western Highlands Provincial Health Authority for 30 plus years now is Bruce Kumin, who is diagnosed with a heart condition in need of medical assistance overseas, costing around K100, 000 of which he cannot afford.

He said there are other nurses like him and Hailai, who suffering because there’s no proper assistance in place to help them in their time of medical need.

The General Secretary for the PNG Nurses Association, Gibson Siune, expressed how sad it was that nurses had to go through such hardship and calls on the government to address this issue.

“It is a shame that nurses have to go through such especially since they are well known to give health care to many in the country,” he said.

By Natasha Ovoi – EM TV News Cadet Journalist, Port Moresby