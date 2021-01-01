Waghi Tumbe eliminate Hela Wigmen

Jiwaka Provincial Government (JPG) Waghi tumbe have once again dominated in a rematch against the Kroton Hela Wigmen leaving the score line at just 20 points to 19.

In the match opener, Hela Wigmen, second rower- Tommy Moide scored an opening try bringing their score to 6-0, the Waghi Tumbe’s responded shortly with their first try when full-back Matthew Jesse went in to score.

In the 20th minute of the first half, Wigmen Skipper, Stanford Talita responded with another try and a successful conversion leading 12-6. In the 30th minute, the Wigmen added another try bringing scores up to 16-6.

A penalty goal was given to the leading team after a late and dangerous tackle was made by the JPG Waghi tumbes bringing score line up to 18-6.

With seconds running to end the first half, the Tumbes scored bringing the score line to 18-12 right at half time.

The second half playoff was tough as both teams defended their territories. It was not until the 69th minute when the Waghi Tumbe’s scored their third try leveling the scores with the Hela Wigmen 18 all.

The score remained the same until fulltime. An additional 5 minutes was given to be played both ways in order to finalize a winner. The teams each responded with a field goal leveling the score line again to 19 all.

After ending extra time, the match went into a sudden death contest where the Tumbe’s took another field goal on the 8th minute to end the struggle.

The final score of the match ended with a 1 point difference (20-19).

2020 Digicel Cup winners, Hela Wigmen, have now been eliminated from the season and JPG Waghi Tumbe now qualifies for the major semi-finals next week where they face the Mendi Muruks.

The winner of next week’s playoff will then proceed to the grand final against the Lae Snax Tigers.