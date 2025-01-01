WAGE LLG RECEIVES NEW LUCAS SAWMILL

The people of Wage Local Level Government in Kandep District will have a new sawmill to assist them in their housing scheme and construction of new buildings for existing schools, health facilities and religious organizations.

Founder of Wage Cultural Show and local leader Londe Yowan, said the sawmill will be used to mill timber for all existing schools, aid posts, health centers and churches with the locals to remove Kunai thatched haus and replace with modern, permanent houses.

The new Lucas sawmill costed the Enga Provincial Government K150,000 and was delivered to the people of the Wage LLG recently.

Yowan acknowledged the donation stating that thiswill fast track the rural development initiatives of the constituency and district going forward.

Yowan, on behalf of people of Kandep District and the 22 council wards of Wage LLG, thanked Enga Governor Sir Peter Ipatas and his government for the 8-inch Lucas sawmill.

The Kandep District borders the nearby Southern Highlands and Hela Province.