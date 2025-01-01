MOTU KOITA PEOPLE PETITION GOVERNMENT OVER DELAY IN ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

By James Guken

The people of Motu Koita have petitioned the government regarding the delay of the Motu Koita Assembly elections, which have been postponed for two years.

Prior to submitting the petition to the Governor for NCD, the Member for Moresby North West, Lohia Boe Samuel, along with intending candidates for the Motu Koita Assembly and various stakeholders, voiced their concerns yesterday.

Moresby North WestMP Lohia Boe Samuel emphasized that the community is eager for the prolonged election to commence without further delay.

“Our people can not be silent any more we demand the Motu Koita Election to take place without further extension, no more excuses and if this is continues, we will take this to court.” MP Boe said.

The delay has raised significant frustration among intending candidates who are anxious to see the election process move forward.

Motu Koita Assembly Intending candidate for Chairman seat Beatrice Mahuru said, “It is unacceptable for the election to be moved to 2027 we are waiting for our chairman to speak out but he hasn’t, so now we are standing against continued delay, we petitioned the government for the day please let the commonsense to prevail and uphold the MTK Act, the constitution and organic law.’

In response to the petition, National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop expressed his understanding, noting that since the establishment of the Assembly, the National Capital District has had little to no control over its functioning.

“I will accept the petition and hand it over to the Minister and the electoral commissioner as they are in control of the MKA election.

He acknowledged that this is the first time in history that such a petition has been presented to him, and assured the group that he would take their concerns to the Minister for Provincial and Local Government Affairs, Soroi Eoe.

The petition was formally received by Governor Parkop at the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium, where the peaceful march and presentation of the petition were warmly welcomed.