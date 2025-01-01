COMPLETION OF BAILEY BRIDGE IN WABAG DISTRICT

The new Sari Bridge in the Wabag Rural Local Level Government of Enga Province will serve approximately 20,000 people in Malapin and the upper Ambum area of the Ambum Kompiam District.

The Wabag District Development Authority (WDDA) has successfully completed the construction of the Sari Bridge that crosses over the Lai River.

Project Manager Nathaniel Wakem said that the construction of the Sari Bridge was one of the most challenging projects funded by the Wabag District Development Authority.

“Irapun Kala and Yanarin Kii were the custodians of the projects but the vast majority of the beneficiaries were people from the larger Yanarin, Malapin and people of the upper Ambum part of the Ambum Kompiam District,” Wakem said.

“I was privileged to be the person in charge of the project making sure that the project was completed despite obstacles and other dangers involved,” he said.

The Sari Catholic Mission, Sari Primary School, Sari Catholic Mission Guest House and Kurai Memorial Primary School among other church organizations in the area, are direct beneficiaries of this impact project in the years to come.