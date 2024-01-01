WABAG OPEN MP ASSISTS TRIBE TO MAKE PEACE IN WAPENAMANDA DISTRICT

By Mortimer Yangharry

Wabag Open MP and Health Minister Dr. Lino Tom made a personal contribution as a national leader to ensure lasting peace is established between two tribes in the Wapenamanda District of Enga Province.

The Yopond Tribe is trying to make peace with the neighboring Nenain Tribe in the Minamb Valley bordering Western Highlands Province after settling a tribal dispute through successful mediation.

The People’s Party parliamentary leader was physically present to assist the Yopond clan with K8,000 cash along with a pig at their Walya village near the Highlands Highway which is approximately 10 kilometers away from the Western Highlands-Enga provincial border.

A local Yopond leader Jacob Kerai praised the efforts of the leader in assisting his tribe to make peace with the neighboring Nenain Tribe after a tribal dispute that almost turned into a tribal fight.

Kerai acknowledged the efforts of Minister Lino in promoting peace not only in his Wabag District but in other parts of the province as a national leader.