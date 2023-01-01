WABAG FRESH FOOD DEPOT TO SUSTAIN LOCAL PRODUCE

By Mortimer Yangharry



Minister for Health and second term Wabag Open MP Hon.Dr Lino Tom continues to deliver sustainable, impact economic projects for his people.



Since the beginning of last year, work on the K6 million Wabag Food Depot has progressed smoothly.



This food depot will include state of the art cooling and refrigerating facilities that will be used to store fresh fruits and vegetables plus sweet potatoes, english potatoes, banana and other varieties of food plus meat products.



The Wabag Market will use this food depot to store all its excess food supplies for exporting to both national and international markets.



Once the Enga-Sepik Highway is complete, fish and coastal seafood delicacies will hit the shelves of the Wabag market.



“Our Fresh Food Depot is 40% complete.” Minister Lino said.



He added that pre-fabricated roofs and walls will be delivered from Lae in the next two weeks with the coolers plus a project grinder secured from the National Fisheries Authority (NFA).



Once the giant Pogera gold mine reopens, the Wabag District Development Authority will be supplying fresh fruits and vegetables to the mine on a daily basis.

