CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF NEW ENGA SPECIALIST REFERRAL HOSPITAL COMPLETE

By Mortimer Yangharry



Second term Wabag Open MP and Health Minister Hon.Dr Lino Tom officially announced the completion of the construction phase of the K800 million state of the new Enga Specialist Referral Hospital.



The medical surgeon turned politician assured the people that it is the vision of veteran governor Sir Peter Ipatas to build a new hospital for Enga Province and that the construction phase has been completed.



“We at the National Department of Health are providing the necessary technical support so it becomes functional and that this vision is realized,” assured Minister Lino.



He acknowledged the Health Secretary Dr Osborne Liko and the Clinical Chiefs from the Department of Health for visiting the project site last week and providing much needed technical advice on a few matters that require a bit more work before the hospital opens to the public in due time.



Minister Lino also acknowledged the tireless efforts of the Enga Provincial Works and Technical Team led by Charles Bannah and the Enga Provincial Health Authority Acting Chief Executive Officer Dr.Elvis Japhlet in providing the necessary assistance in keeping this mega project going forward.



