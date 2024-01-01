Awareness Education Emergency Finance Fisheries Food Health International Life News News Bulletin Pacific Papua New Guinea Politics Programs Shopping Southern Travel

VoNC MOTION DEFECT RECTIFIED AND RESUBMITTED

by Tamara Agavi0338

Photo shows Opposition Leader Douglas Tomuriesa (left) resubmitting the motion to Parliament Speaker Job Pomat at the Speaker’s Office and witnessed by the Clerk of Parliament Kala Aufa (standing) yesterday. PICTURE SUPPLIED

By: Mortimer Yangharry

Speaker of National Parliament Job Pomat announced the defect of the Vote of No Confidence Motion yesterday afternoon in Parliament.
As required by the Constitution, 12 signatures must support the motion of which a signature was missing.

The Opposition had to swiftly rectify the defect and resubmitted the Motion on the Vote of No Confidence against Prime Minister James Marape to the Speaker of Nation Parliament Job Pomat yesterday afternoon.

The Private Business Committee will deliberate on the Motion accordingly and advise the Parliament through the Speaker soon.

