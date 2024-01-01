AUSTRALIAN AID ARRIVES FOR MULITAKA LANDSLIDE VICTIMS

By: Mortimer Yangharry

The Australian High Commissioner His Excellency John Feakes arrived on an Australian Royal Air Force aircraft today at Wapenamanda Airport in Enga Province.

Accompanying him were veteran Enga Provincial Member Sir Peter Ipatas and Defence Minister Dr.Billy Joseph.

Parliament rose this morning at 10am and most of the MPs conveyed their condolences to those who perished as our leaders suggested ways to assist the victims get back on their feet.

The Australian Government has approved a $2.5 million humanitarian assistance package to assist the Mulitaka landslide disaster.

Australian High Commissioner His Excellency John Feakes will visit the Yambili village landslide disaster site and do further assessment on the ground as Australia is committed to help the victims go through rehabilitation and relocation.