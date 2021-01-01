Twelve vaccination volunteers refuse to work this morning in protest over their unpaid allowances for 6 fortnights.

Members of the public who turned up at the Madang Provincial Health Authority as early as 7 am were told to go to the Jomba Urban clinic to get their jab.

The 12 volunteers were assisting the monitoring and surveillance team to administer the covid-19 vaccines to Madang residents, business houses and individuals.

Director for public health Dr. Martin Daimen says Madang PHA is facing a lot of challenges in manpower and logistics to deal with the pandemic.



He confirmed the volunteers had refused to carry out vaccinations to show their disappointment.

Meanwhile, he urges the people of Madang to practice covid-19 protocols and not to be complacent.

Adding Madang does not have the capacity to deal with covid if there is a surge.