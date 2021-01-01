Rising COVID numbers force EHP into lock-down

Eastern Highlands Province will impose a two week lockdown commencing Monday.

The decision was reached yesterday by the Provincial COVID-19 Committee as the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in the Province.

While the latest statistics are yet to be compiled by Eastern Highlands Provincial Health Authority, deaths are recorded at the hospital every day.

Health workers moving body bags at Goroka Hospital Morgue

According to a staff, on average, the hospital morgue receives about nine bodies per day.

Deaths are not only from the hospital but from homes and other Districts in the Province as well. The last recorded statistics four days ago, records 36 deaths during the start of September.

The two week lockdown is aimed at minimizing the number of cases and deaths in the province. Authorities say the lockdown is necessary because the public still remains ignorant toward the threat of COVID-19.

Movement of people will be restricted, including public transport by road into the Province. Entry into Goroka Town will be closely monitored with check points at the borders. Only vehicles transporting goods will be allowed through, on the condition that the driver is tested negative for COVID-19 at the checkpoints.

Eastern Highlanders and residents of Goroka Town are asked to remain at their homes and villages during the lockdown.

For residents in town, only a few shops will be open.

School will be closed during the lock-down with the exception of students doing grades eight, ten and twelve; these are the only students who will continue to attend classes as they prepare for their respective National Examinations. Meanwhile, the rest of the student population have been advised to stay at home.

The Eastern Highlands Provincial Government has put forward K1.5 million to aid in the efforts of minimizing the risk of COVID-19 in the province.