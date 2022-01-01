EMTV’s Vocal Talent Show, Vocal Fusion Season 9 kicks off this Friday, the 1st of July with audition episodes to be aired on EMTV at 7:30pm.

This is a show that aims to promote raw talent and it is a platform that has evidently shown over the years to be an avenue that helps our local upcoming artists discovers their true potential in singing.

This Friday, Saturday and Sunday will see the audition episodes go to air revealing who the lucky golden ticket winners are from Lae, Goroka, Kokopo and Port Moresby.

The lucky winner for this season will walk away with a hefty cash prize from the show’s major sponsor, Colgate Palmolive.