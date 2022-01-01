Music plays or contributes so much in dressing, behavior and influence students learning.

This was revealed by PNG Music Foundation Director Samson Sala.

Mr Sala said students spend few hours in the classroom, when they come out they concentrate on music rather than school work.

He urged artists to sing some good educational, environmental and peace songs so that students can listen and learn.

“All singers are now singing about women only and it’s embarrassing and killing the music industry” Director Sala said.

Sala further stated that in order to be recognized by the government and sponsored artists must sing good songs to educate people and win the hearts of the responsible authorities to invest in Music industry.