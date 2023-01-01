Agriculture Awareness Breaking News Culture Emergency Featured Food Health Highlands Islands Life Momase News News Bulletin Papua New Guinea Southern

MT ULAWUN ERUPTION

Natasha Ovoi055

One of the highest and steepest of all the volcanoes in PNG and is considered to be one of six ‘high-risk’ volcanoes in the country, is Mt Ulawun, Located in the West New Britain.

Locals at Ulamona, Bialla yesterday reported witnessing the eruption of Mt Ulawun.

The office of the Rabaul Volcanological Observatory, Geo Hazards Management Department said they can’t give out reports as yet of the eruption due to bad network connectivity but a team is already on the ground to assess the situation and have reported that it seems Volcanic activity had subsided at Mt Ulawun.

According to a report issued by RVO on the 23rd of this month, Mt Ulawun remained quiet. During periods of good visibility of the summit area, the active vent was seen emitting small volumes of thin white vapour with no audioble noises heard or night glow reported.

The Prediction was that, activity was expected to remain low but the emergence of sub-continuous volcanic tremors with increased amplitudes may change the behavior of current activity.

