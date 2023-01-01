US-PACIFIC LEADERS SUMMIT FRUITFUL

Prime Minister James Marape expressed his gratitude to the Biden Administration for successfully hosting the US-Pacific Leaders’ Summit as it was an excellent opportunity for Pacific Island leaders to meet with President Biden and discuss issues related to mutual prosperity, security, and sustainability in the region.

He said it is great to see the United States reaffirming its commitment to the Pacific Island nations and working towards strengthening partnerships in various areas.

In the welcome address, President Biden made several significant announcements aimed at enhancing relations and addressing the shared challenges faced by our region.

“The summit highlighted the strong partnership and cooperation between the United States and the Pacific Island nations.

“This reaffirmation of robust bonds will help in addressing the shared challenges faced by the region, and work towards a more secure and prosperous Pacific,” Prime Minister Marape said.

United States’ pledge to provide financial support such as allocating US$40 million towards the Pacific Islands Infrastructure Initiative; the signing of a new 10-year US$600 million agreement to support the sustainable development of Pacific Islands fisheries; and the intention by US alongside its Quad partners to invest US$11 million in cutting-edge maritime domain awareness technology, are very significant investments in the region’s economic growth.

“This infrastructure development can help to bridge the digital divide and enhance economic growth, as well as improve access to services such as healthcare and education,” Prime Minister Marape said.

“It is commendable that the United States is committed to promoting sustainable and resilient infrastructure that can benefit the people of the Pacific for generations to come.

“President Biden’s commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific region is significant, and his willingness to collaborate with all nations present at the summit to achieve this shared goal, is commendable.

The US aims to strengthen its partnership with Pacific Island nations in various areas, including climate change, economic growth, sustainable development, public health, and countering illegal fishing.

Prime Minister Marape says PNG embraces the stronger US regional presence as a step towards making the Pacific more secure and prosperous.

“PNG remains committed to working closely with the United States and other Pacific Island nations to address common challenges and seize opportunities for growth and development,” Prime Minister Marape said.

Overall, this summit marks a significant step towards making the Pacific more secure and prosperous.