NEW SOFTBALL FACILITIES FOR UPNG

New softball facilities are set to be developed at the University of Papua New Guinea (UPNG) under a joint partnership between the Australian High Commission, UPNG, the PNG Baseball Softball Confederation, and the PNG Sports Foundation.

Construction is expected to begin soon, with the project scheduled for completion by October 2026. It will deliver two competition-standard softball fields, along with essential supporting amenities. The project is funded by the Australian Government through its Economic and Social Infrastructure Program.

The development aims to provide safe and modern sporting facilities for both current and future softball players in Papua New Guinea. It is also expected to strengthen grassroots and elite-level participation, particularly for women and girls who form a strong base of the sport nationwide.

Australian High Commission Minister-Counsellor Elizabeth Le Bas said the project reflects strong bilateral cooperation and the shared value of sport in building communities.

UPNG Vice Chancellor Professor Ian Findlay said the university is pleased to host the facilities, which will benefit both students and the wider sporting community.

PNG Baseball and Softball Confederation President Jenny Paak welcomed the development, saying it will improve competition standards and attract more young players.

PNG Sports Foundation CEO Micah James said the project will boost access to quality sporting infrastructure across the country.

Local contractors and suppliers will be engaged during construction, supporting jobs and skills development. The project aligns with PNG’s National Sports Policy 2020–2030.