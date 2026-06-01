A POLICE RAID WEST TARAKA

Morobe Rural Criminal Investigation Division and Lae-based Sector Response Unit conducted a police raid at West Taraka last Friday. The raid targeted a wanted criminal linked to a series of serious offences.

Morobe Provincial Police Commander Chief Superintendent Samson Siguyaru said the serious criminal offences included armed hold-up, manslaughter, and drug-related activities. He said the police operation was conducted on Friday 26th May 2026.

PPC Siguyaru said during the police operation, the suspect from Menyamya origin attempted to evade police arrest by jumping over a fence and fleeing into nearby bushes, but relatives and members of the community pursued the suspect and allegedly assaulted him using bush knives, causing injuries to his body.

PPC said police officers managed to secure the suspect and transported him to Angau General Hospital, where he is currently receiving medical treatment under police presence.

The suspect allegedly being assaulted by members of West Taraka community using bush knives, causing injuries to his body when he evades police arrest and decided to escape. Picture supplied.

The suspect will be formally charged for being in possession of illegal drugs while awaiting police officers from Menyamya Police Station to further investigate him in relation to manslaughter and other outstanding criminal offences.

PPC also confirmed that two accomplices were apprehended during the operation and are currently in police custody awaiting formal charges to be laid against them for being in possession of drugs.

“I commend the police officers from the Morobe Rural Criminal Investigation Division and Lae-based Sector Response Unit for their professionalism, commitment, and coordinated efforts in successfully apprehending the suspect and his accomplices.

“I also extend my appreciation to the relatives and members of the community for supporting the police officers during the operation,” PPC Siguyaru said.

PPC Siguyaru said this incident serves as a strong warning to youths and individuals involved in criminal activities to refrain, as the public is frustrated with ongoing lawlessness and violence within communities and may resort to taking matters into their own hands.

PPC strongly encouraged members of the public to refrain from engaging in illegal activities and instead respect the rule of law to avoid facing serious consequences.