SIMON’S LATE PARTY SPOILER HOLDS LAHANIS TO A DRAW IN GOROKA

By Vicky Baunke in Goroka EHP

The 75th minute comeback by the new comers, Kandes in the round eight of the PNGNRLC competition yesterday pushed the home side Goroka Lahanis to the end with a 14-14 draw.

The National Sports Institute crowd were undeniably on foot to back their side as the home side took on an early 14-8 lead in the first half.

The new comers were the first to open up the scoreboard to what ended up to be neck-to-neck contest.

Kandes fullback Cedric Buno gets his sides first try five minutes into the match followed by Lahanis who responded through its centre Fitler Omena to level the match at 4-all.

The effort was doubled by Ryan Martin, giving Lahanis four points lead before Kandes hit back though Henry Marai with an equalizer into the break.

The second half remained a physical contest, with Lahanis winger John Gore crossing over with for a converted try to give the home side a six-point buffer at 14-8.

Chasing behind time, with the home crowd anticipating a victory. Kandes second-rower Ames John crossed over in the 75th minute, allowing Charlie Simon calmly slotted the two-point party spoiler to level the scores at 14-all.

Kandes will host the Mendi Muruks in the top of the table clash this Sunday in Madang.