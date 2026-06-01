MADANG CLEANATHON PROGRAM MARKS FIRST ANNIVERSARY WITH COMMUNITY SUPPORT

The Madang Town Community Voluntary Service Cleanathon Program marked twelve months of community-driven efforts to transform Madang Town into a greener, cleaner, and more beautiful place yesterday, marking its first anniversary.

The significant milestone was observed during the 5th Cleanathon Program, with participation from government agencies, schools, churches, businesses, community groups, and individuals, reflecting growing community ownership of the initiative.

Cleanathon Coordinator Eugene Wanai described the anniversary as a major achievement, saying the program has significantly influenced people’s attitudes and behavior towards maintaining cleanliness in Madang Town.

“Today marks one year since we started this journey to make Madang Town clean, green, and beautiful. This is a milestone for the program because we have seen a positive change in the mindsets and behaviour of our people,” Wanai said.

He said the impact of the initiative has extended beyond Madang Province, with similar efforts now being seen in Simbu Province and Goroka.

“The impact of this ongoing program is now spreading to other provinces. We are seeing communities in Simbu and Goroka taking inspiration from what we are doing in Madang.”

Wanai acknowledged the support of participants in the 5th Cleanathon Program, including the Madang Provincial Administration, Police Prosecution Team, Fire Service, Madang Teachers College, Madang Technical College, MAG Training Institution, BFF Taxi Service, Venture Property Team, Equipelant Hire Limited, Madang International School, church groups, community ward representatives, business groups, and many individuals who volunteered their time to clean the town.

He also paid special tribute to business houses and individuals who have continuously supported the program over the last 12 months, including Madang Police Command, Sigma Construction, Madang Lodge, Madang Resort Hotel, Vango Supermarket, Yaho Wholesalers, Happy Mart II, LK Supermarket, Nice One Supermarket, Panu Supermarket, British American Tobacco, Resa Engineering, and ARP Pacific.

“Without the support of our business houses and committed individuals, we would not have come this far. Together, we have made this program not just successful but impactful,” Wanai said.

As coordinator, Wanai challenged residents of Madang to continue taking ownership of the town and comply with laws and regulations aimed at maintaining cleanliness.

“I humbly appeal to everyone to take full ownership and responsibility of our beautiful town by complying with laws and regulations to maintain its cleanliness. United we stand, divided we fall,” he said.

“To Madang United FC, thank you for participating in this 5th Cleanathon Program. We wish you all the best as you take on Hekari United on Sunday. Madang people are right behind you all,” he added.