NORTHERN COMMAND POLICE OFFICERS COMPLETES INTELLIGENCE TRAINING PROGRAM

Twenty-four police officers from the Northern Command provinces of Morobe, Madang, Eastern Highlands, and Lae Metropolitan Command graduated in Lae Morobe province after successfully completing the Intelligence Training Program to strengthen intelligence capabilities.

The officers were presented with the certificates last Friday May 29, 2026 after completing an intensive four-day practical workshop designed to strengthen intelligence capabilities within the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC).

The training program was conducted with the support of the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and the PNG-Australia Policing Partnership (PNG-APP), whose continued commitment to capacity building and professional development within Papua New Guinea’s policing sector was acknowledged during the closing ceremony as well.

Morobe Provincial Police Commander (PPC), Chief Superintendent, Samson Siguyaru officially closed the Intelligence Training Program today and congratulated the officers for successfully completing the training.

Commander Siguyaru commended the participants for their commitment, discipline, and active engagement throughout the workshop and encouraged them to apply the skills and knowledge acquired during the training within their respective workplaces and police operations.

PPC Siguyaru said the training would equipe the officers with the necessary knowledge and practical skills to understand intelligence processes, apply intelligence-led policing methodologies, write and grade intelligence reports, conduct factchecking, open-source assessments, and support operational policing through the effective intelligence analysis.

“Participants were also introduced to the intelligence cycle, the differences between strategic, tactical, and operational intelligence, as well as practical techniques in information collection, reporting, and developing intelligence products, including criminal profiles.

“The workshop focused heavily on hands-on learning through scenarios, case studies, and group exercises to ensure officers are capable of applying intelligence policing strategies to real-world policing situations and operations,” PPC Siguyaru said.

PPC said that the intelligence plays a critical role in modern policing and police management, enabling law enforcement agencies to make informed operational and strategic decisions, prevent crime, identify criminal networks, assess risks, and respond effectively to emerging security threats.

Commander Siguyaru said the newly graduated officers are expected to apply the skills and knowledge gained to support police operations across the country, particularly in preparation for the NATEL 2027 security operations.

PPC said the partnership between the AFP, PNG-APP, and RPNGC continues to strengthen policing capabilities, promote professionalism, and enhance community safety and national security across Papua New Guinea.