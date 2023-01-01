LIFESTYLE DISEASES AN ISSUE

By Samantha Solomon

As population increases in the cities and towns, lifestyle disease are becoming common.

This was revealed by pioneer cardiologist at the Port Moresby General Hospital, Professor Sir Isi Kevau, yesterday.

As the number of lifestyle diseases like stroke, heart attack, high blood pressure and kidney failure are increasing, families are encouraged to eat healthy.

The main cause of such lifestyle diseases are the substances that are found in the processed food that people consume in their everyday lives.

Professor Kevau expressed that in the past year it was only infectious diseases like Tuberculosis, Malaria and other diseases that spread through infection.

He further explained how the blood vessels are being affected by the processed food that people consume.

Professor Keavu is now calling on all families to improve their lifestyles.

According to Professor Kevau in terms of infectious diseases, tuberculosis comes first, while HIV comes second and in terms of lifestyle diseases stroke is on the first range followed by heart attack and many others come after.