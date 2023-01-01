Bougainville Breaking News Business Highlands Islands Momase News News Bulletin Pacific Papua New Guinea Politics Southern World

PETROLEUM COMPANIES WORK WITH GOVERNMENT

Amanda Ilaitia

The Government, Kumul Petroleum Limited and three multinational petroleum companies have engaged in serious discussions to find solutions to the fuel shortage in country.

According to a recent media release, a major announcement is expected from Prime Minister James Marape following these discussions.

The Prime Minister said today, that the Government has been holding talks with ExxonMobil, Total Energies and Santos,together with Mineral Resources Development Authority and state-owned company KPL to look into the option of immediate import of fuel and a long term solution in the construction of a locally- based refinery for downstream processing in the domestic market.

PM Marape said, he is looking forward to the moment the Government and Petroleum companies can make the announcement on the immediate solutions they have worked out to solve this relatively long standing issue.

