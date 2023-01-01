UNOPS EMPOWERS PNG COMPANIES TO EMBRACE GROWTH

To continue to contribute to the sustainable development of the country, the United Nations Office of Project Services (UNOPS) and Papua New Guinea’s private sector joined forces to fuel a dynamic era of growth and development across diverse industry sectors.

UNOPS supports the Government of PNG to fulfill its commitment in delivering essential services to the people through initiatives focused on critical and climate-resilient infrastructure, health infrastructure, waste management, procurement and project management support.

Recently, UNOPS held a workshop for interested companies to support their understanding of how to respond to available tender opportunities through UNOPS portfolio of work in PNG. The workshop enabled companies to learn how to search, register and fulfill tender criteria through the United Nations Global Market portal (UNGM) and the UNOPS website. It also gave basic information about how UNOPS handles procurement, including how proposals are requested and evaluated for different types of submissions.

The workshop received overwhelming positive feedback from over 70 attendees, including both in person and online. Participants commended UNOPS for its exceptional support in helping companies understand the eligibility requirements for partnering with them.

Expressing the same sentiments was a participant Imelda Torie, who said, “the detailed criteria for assessing tender responses is highly encouraging to those who would like to see development activities and initiatives for PNG delivered in full and on time adhering to quality standards.”

UNOPS has been active in the region since 2019 and its portfolio of work is rapidly expanding with activities already taking place in a number of provinces both in the highlands and coastal regions of PNG. UNOPS is keen on partnering with eligible local companies to progress its commitments to international donor partners and the Government of PNG and a range of tenders will be advertised throughout the remainder of 2023.